Lostprophets' Ian Watkins' jail injuries not life threatening

Former Lost Prophets singer Ian Watkins’ injuries are not life-threatening after being stabbed in prison, say police.

The disgraced rock star from Ponty Pridd was attacked in HMP Wakefield while serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offences.

West Yorkshire Police said it was told by staff at the prison of an assault on a prisoner on Saturday 5 August.

The force confirmed Watkins, 46, was taken to hospital, and inquiries into the attack are ongoing.

Watkins was jailed in December 2013 for a string of child sex offences, including the attempted rape of a baby.

He was sentenced to 29 years in prison with a further six years on licence, but he will be eligible for parole after serving two-thirds of the prison term.

His two co-defendants, the mothers of the children he abused, were jailed for 14 and 17 years.

What did Ian Watkins do?

Watkins admitted the attempted rape and sexual assault of a child under 13 but pleaded not guilty to rape.

He also admitted conspiring to rape a child, three counts of sexual assault involving children, seven involving taking, making or possessing indecent images of children and one of possessing an extreme pornographic image involving a sex act on an animal.

Judges rejected an appeal by Watkins in 2014 to reduce the length of his jail term.

During sentencing, Mr Justice Royce said the case broke “new ground” and “plunged into new depths of depravity”.

“Those who have appeared in these courts over many years, see here, a large number of horrific cases,” he said.

“This case breaks new ground. Any decent person… will experience shock, revulsion and incredulity.”

The judge said Watkins had a “corrupting influence”, and had shown a “complete lack of remorse”.

Who is Ian Watkins?

As a rock star in his 20s, he sold millions of albums around the world and commanded huge arena crowds.

Formed in 1997, Welsh rock band Lostprophets released five studio albums in total, including a number-one album in the UK and two top 10 singles.

They also saw some success in the US, where their second and third albums both reached the top 40.

After Watkins was sentenced, Des Mannion, NSPCC national head of service for Wales, said: “Watkins used his status and global fame as a means to manipulate people and sexually abuse children.

“But we must nevertheless remember that this case isn’t about celebrity, it’s about victims. And those victims are children.

“The effects of these crimes can last a lifetime and there are many other children – victims of Ian Watkins or others like him – that desperately need our help.”