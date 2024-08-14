Lawyer claims plot against Taylor Swift concerts is overblown

[Source: AP News]

A lawyer for the main suspect in an alleged plot to attack now-canceled Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna said Tuesday that authorities’ presentation of the case is exaggerated, and his client wouldn’t have been able to carry out plans that the attorney described as “fantasies.”

The 19-year-old Austrian man, whose name hasn’t been released because of Austrian privacy rules, was arrested last Wednesday — one of three people who were detained. Hours later, organizers canceled the concerts that Swift was scheduled to play Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Austrian capital’s Ernst Happel Stadium. Fans were devastated by the decision.

Austrian officials have said that the suspect wanted to attack the stadium, killing as many people as possible using knives or homemade explosives. They say that, during a raid of the suspect’s home, investigators found chemical substances and technical devices.

Swift has five concerts at London’s Wembley Stadium scheduled starting on Thursday.