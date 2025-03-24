Justin Bieber Shares Battle With "Anger Issues" After Showing Support for Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber has shared new details about his personal struggles after standing by his wife Hailey Bieber.

The “STAY” singer wrote on Instagram March 22, “I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh.”

Justin, who included in his post a pic of who appears to be his and Hailey’s 7-month-old son Jack Blues Bieber doing tummy time, shared another candid message hours later.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic,” he wrote, alongside a video of himself jamming with friends in a home studio. Then I remember we’re all being made to think we’re not enough but I still hate when I change myself to please people.”

Justin made his comments one day after he and Hailey were photographed on a sushi dinner date in West Hollywood. Also that day, Justin reshared on a January 2019 post from his wife, in which she wrote about her own challenges.

Justin Bieber Subtly Reacts to Critics “Tearing Hailey Bieber Apart”

“No matter how amazing life may look from the outside I struggle,” the Rhode founder said in her message, posted several months after the she and the “Sorry” singer married following a whirlwind romance. “I’m insecure, I’m fragile, I’m hurting, I have fears, I have doubts, I have anxiety, I get sad, I get angry.”

Hailey continued, “I have had more days than I can count where I’ve found myself scrolling through Instagram comparing myself, comparing my looks, feeling like I’m not good enough feeling like I lack so many things and really struggling to be confident in who I am because I constantly feel like I’m just not good enough.

Every single day is a confidence battle for me.”

Justin commented on his Instagram Stories, “Still relevant boo.”

The Grammy winner has been posting about his personal struggles on social media more often in recent weeks amid heightened scrutiny over the couple’s marriage and rumors of hard drug use—which his rep has denied.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.