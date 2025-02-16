Jane Doe drops sexual assault lawsuit against Jay-Z and ‘Diddy’

[ Source: CNN Entertainment ]

A Jane Doe who alleged Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jay-Z sexually assaulted her 25 years ago has withdrawn her lawsuit against them.

In a notice of voluntary dismissal filed Friday, attorneys for the woman dropped the lawsuit with prejudice, preventing it from being re-filed in the future.

“Counsel of Plaintiff have discussed this matter with counsel for each Defendant, who acknowledge and consent to this submission,” stated the court filing, signed by Doe’s attorneys.

A lawyer for Jay-Z, whose legal name is Shawn Carter, hailed the development.

“The false case against Jay-Z, that never should have been brought, has been dismissed with prejudice,” Carter’s attorney, Alex Spiro, said in a statement. “By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can – he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid 1 red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name.”

Doe’s lawsuit was initially filed against Combs in October 2024 in which she alleged she was drugged and raped by him, along with another celebrity, at an afterparty for the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000, when she was 13 years old. In an amended complaint, filed in December 2024, Carter was added as a defendant and accused of rape.

Carter vigorously denied the allegations, calling them “so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one.”

Carter’s attorneys had made numerous efforts to get the case thrown out, prior to Doe dropping her lawsuit.