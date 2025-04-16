J-pop star Kenshin Kamimura pleads not guilty to indecent assault in Hong Kong

[Source: Reuters]

J-pop star Kenshin Kamimura pleaded not guilty in a Hong Kong courtroom on Tuesday to a charge of indecent assault of a woman at a Hong Kong restaurant in March.

Kamimura, 25, formerly a member of the six-member boy group ONE N’ ONLY, was fired by his management agency Stardust Promotion in March over “the discovery of a serious compliance violation,” the company said at the time.

Kamimura’s hands were shaking before the hearing began, and he broke out in tears after loudly pleading “not guilty” at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Court.

Article continues after advertisement

When Magistrate Li Chi-ho asked if he needed a break, he said he could continue, adding “no problem” in Cantonese, which is widely spoken in Hong Kong.

Under Hong Kong law, indecent assault carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years’ imprisonment. Reuters was unable to reach Kamimura’s lawyers for comment.

Dozens of his fans started queuing up outside the court early on Tuesday to get passes to enter the courtroom. Some said they had flown in from Japan and China to see the star, known for his role in the Japanese drama “Our Youth.”

A judiciary clerk said they had handed out more than 170 passes.

Kamimura was granted cash bail of HK$ 100,000 ($12,890.58), with the next hearing scheduled for July 30 and expected to last three days.

He was charged with indecently assaulting a woman in a restaurant in the busy Mong Kok district on March 2 this year, according to a charge sheet seen by Reuters, which did not provide further details.

He was released on bail following the reported incident and has remained in Hong Kong awaiting trial.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.