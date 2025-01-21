If you’re up for it, it’s completely worth rewatching all 15 seasons of ‘ER’

[ Source: CNN Entertainment ]

Watching TV heartthrob George Clooney rescue a boy from drowning in a storm drain in Season 2 of “ER” made me realize two things when I was 8 years old:

1) I was heterosexual.

2) “ER” was excellent television.

Now, many moons later, I can confirm both those things are still true.

I first rewatched all 15 seasons of the medical drama back in 2019, completing my 331-episode journey shortly after the series arrived on Hulu. I recently started a fresh rewatch after “The Pitt,” the new medical drama from “ER” executive producer John Wells that stars Noah Wyle, debuted. (Warner Bros. Television, which produces the show, is owned by the same parent company as CNN.)

Those of us who are working toward our fictional doctorate in medical dramas will always go back to “ER” as a sort of North Star of television excellence