Ed Sheeran signs autographs in hot sauce

[Source: CNN News]

Ed Sheeran surprised fans at a supermarket outside of London on Tuesday, where he dished out pizza and signed his autograph for fans – in hot sauce.

Sheeran announced the event, which was being held to promote his hot sauce line, “Tingly Ted’s,” on his Instagram story.

Videos posted to social media show fans lined up in a parking lot outside a Sainsbury’s grocery store in St. Albans, a commuter town north of London.

The stunt was meant to show that Sheeran’s sauce “can work on anything,” according to a video posted by Tingly Ted’s on Instagram.

Sheeran signed his autograph for fans using the sauce. Among the items signed were a block of cheese, a melon, and a vinyl of his album “X.”

According to PA Media, some items soon popped up on online auction websites, with one eBay seller offering to preserve a hot sauce-signed kitchen roll in resin.

Tingly Ted’s is far from the first celebrity foray into the food and drink business. Last year, Kim Kardashian’s private equity firm invested in truffle-infused sauces. Blake Lively has a line of non-alcoholic mixers, Tom Hanks sells ‘Hanx’ coffee, and Kylie Jenner launched canned vodka sodas earlier this year.