Creed III Debuts First Look at Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors's Ripped Fighters

Creed III director and star Michael B. Jordan has debuted the first posters for the upcoming Rocky spinoff series threequel.

Jordan shared the three new posters on his Twitter account while reminding fans that the upcoming sports drama film opens in theaters next March. The character posters for professional boxers Adonis Creed (Jordan) and Anderson Dame (Jonathan Majors) show the opponents at opposite ends of a boxing ring. Each poster features part of the film’s tagline, which reads, “You can’t run…”/”…from your past.”

Following the success of Creed II, which raked in over $200 million off a $50 million budget, Jordan confirmed in Sept. 2019 that a third installment in the Rocky spinoff series was officially in active development. Jordan will make his feature directorial debut with Creed III, which is written by Keenan Coogler (Space Jam: A New Legacy) and Zach Baylin (King Richard) from a story by Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever).

“Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right,” Jordan said in Mar. 2021. “Creed III is that moment — a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the Greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment.”