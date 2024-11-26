Charles Spencer addresses age gap

[Source: ENews]

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer spoke for the first time about his new relationship with Dr. Cat Jarman, months after he announced his divorce from Karen Spencer.

Charles Spencer is sharing insight into his new romance.

Months after Princess Diana’s younger brother confirmed he and his wife Karen Spencer had broken up, he detailed his new relationship with his podcast co-host, Dr. Cat Jarman.

Charles and the Norwegian archaeologist, 42, met in 2021, when she visited Althorp House—the Spencer family’s ancestral home—for an archaeological investigation. From there, Charles began spending more time with Cat and Rev. Richard Coles doing research. The trio launched The Rabbit Hole Detectives podcast in 2023, and collectively wrote a book together of the same name.

Still, Charles shared that he didn’t foresee a romance with Cat given the fact that he was married and was nearly two decades her senior.

For her part, Cat noted how their solid foundation is what led romance to blossom.

In June, Charles and Karen announced they were divorcing after 13 years of marriage. Charles and Cat have kept many details of their relationship private, they admitted their friendship became “something else” several months ago.

Charles and Karen share a 12-year-old daughter Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer. In addition, Charles is the father of Lady Kitty Spencer, Lady Eliza Spencer, Lady Amelia Spencer and Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp—whom he shares with his first wife Victoria Lockwood—as well as to the Honorable Edmund Spencer and Lady Lara Spencer, whom he welcomed with his second wife Caroline Freud.

Cat is also separated from her husband, with whom she shares two teenage sons.

And amid the budding romance, Charles admitted his relationship with Cat is different than those in his past.

And those around him have seen a change for the better.

As for taking a trip down the aisle together, Charles responded, “It’s a bit early for that.”

For her part, Karen is moving on amid the divorce. In an Instagram post published Nov. 23, she opened up about the next chapter of her life.