Carlos Santana postpones a second Texas tour stop after a positive test for COVID-19

[Source: AP]

Carlos Santana has postponed a second Texas concert after testing positive for COVID-19.

The guitar virtuoso’s official Facebook page said he is scrubbing Thursday night’s stop on his Oneness Tour at Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land, Texas and will rest at his hotel.

He previously postponed a Tuesday night concert at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio.

Article continues after advertisement

His manager, Michael Vrionis, initially said the 77-year-old Santana was suffering from dehydration in an email to The Associated Press, and later provided the update after the COVID diagnosis, saying the second show would be postponed out of caution.

The tour, which began April 16 in Highland, California, is expected to resume with a Friday night concert in Thackerville, Oklahoma, and a Saturday show in Tulsa.

The canceled Texas dates will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

“We appreciate everyone’s well wishes and concern,” the Facebook statement said. “Carlos is looking forward to seeing you all very soon. Please hang onto your tickets.”

Next week, Santana is scheduled to perform in Nashville and at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival before heading to Las Vegas for his “An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live” residency.

Earlier this month, Santana told the AP that fans could expect “a whole lot of energy and freshness and high consciousness and hope and courage” from his Oneness Tour.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.