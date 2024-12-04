Bronze statues, coins and ancient eggs found in Tuscan thermal baths

[Source: Reuters]

Ancient statues, coins, jewels and still-intact eggs from Roman and Etruscan times have been recovered from thermal baths in southern Tuscany, Italy’s culture ministry said, presenting the latest discoveries at the site.

Archaeologists have been digging in San Casciano dei Bagni, a hilltop town about 160 km (100 miles) north of Rome since 2019, and announced other remarkable finds over the past two years.

San Casciano had a shrine linked to hot water springs used for healing purposes as far back into the 3rd century B.C., the ministry said.

Etruscans and Romans used to throw offerings in there, which are now being excavated.

The latest findings, located almost 5 metres (16 feet) below the ground, include male and female bronze sculptures, including of man cut in half lengthwise, thousands of coins, a gold crown and ring, precious stones, and a series of snake sculptures.

One of these is almost one metre (one yard) long and is likely a representation of Agathos Daimon, a bearded snake-like god with horns from Greek mythology, who may have been the protector of the springs, the ministry said.

It would be the largest bronze sculpture of this god recovered so far, the statement said, noting that smaller examples are held at the British Museum in London and at the National Archaeological Museum in Naples.

Thousands of egg shells were also found, as well as eggs that were intact or with small holes showing the yolk still inside, plus twigs decorated with plants and pine cones, as part of earthly donations to the sanctuary.

San Casciano’s artefacts are believed to have been preserved over centuries by the warm mud of the springs. They are due to be put on display in a new museum scheduled to open in the town in late 2026.