Billie Eilish takes top prize at American Music Awards

[ Source: Reuters ]

“Birds of a Feather” singer Billie Eilish landed the top honor on Monday at the American Music Awards, winning artist of the year in Las Vegas at a red-carpet ceremony that celebrated winners selected by fan votes.

Pop singer Eilish claimed the artist prize over Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Wallen and other nominees. Eilish won all seven categories in which she was nominated, including album of the year and favorite touring artist.

“This is so crazy. I feel speechless,” Eilish said in a video message from Europe, where she is on tour. “I wish I could be there tonight.”

Eilish, 23, released her third studio album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” in May 2024.

“That’s So True” singer Gracie Abrams, winner of new artist of the year, also sent a recording to accept her honor. She thanked her fans, who she said “I have been lucky enough to learn from.”

“They have reminded me of the light that exists out there,” Abrams said.

SZA took home AMA accolades for female R&B artist and for R&B song for “Saturn.” Becky G was named favorite female Latin artist.

