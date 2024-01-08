Bailey welcomes baby boy with boyfriend DDG

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Singer and star of “The Little Mermaid” Halle Bailey is welcoming a new baby boy to be part of her world.

Bailey’s boyfriend, rapper DDG, posted the same photo on his Instagram on Saturday, writing, “my biggest blessing by far” and that he’s “never been so in love.”

The couple, who have been romantically linked since 2022, had not confirmed they were expecting, making Saturday’s announcement a surprise.

While they stayed mum on their expanding family, Bailey previously opened up about her blossoming relationship with DDG, telling British Vogue in a 2022 interview that “experiencing deep love for the first time in my life is something I feel has opened a whole new world for me creatively.”

This is Bailey and DDG’s first child together.