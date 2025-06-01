Austin Brown Embraces Musical Legacy

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Austin Brown, nephew of Janet and Michael Jackson and son of Rebbie Jackson, is forging his own path in music despite the towering legacy of his famous family. In an interview with CNN, Brown admitted the industry is tough, but said music is his emotional outlet and calling.

Now an independent artist, Brown and his band BLVK CVSTLE recently released their new album The Festival. Influenced by artists like Stevie Wonder and grounded by his parents’ work ethic, he said his upbringing wasn’t as glamorous as many assume.

Brown cherishes simple joys, like board games with his 95-year-old grandmother Katherine Jackson, and deeply values family. He also praised cousin Jaafar Jackson’s performance in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, calling it “emotional” and “mind-blowing.”

