Artist Jasleen Kaur wins UK's 2024 Turner Prize

[Source: Reuters]

British artist Jasleen Kaur was awarded the 2024 Turner Prize for contemporary art, with an exhibition judges said reflected upon everyday objects and animated them through sound and music to “summon community and cultural inheritance”.

Established in 1984 and named after British painter J.M.W. Turner, the prestigious art prize is awarded to an artist born or based in the United Kingdom for an outstanding exhibition or presentation of their work in the past 12 months.

Glasgow-born Kaur receives a 25,000 pounds ($31,657.50) prize.

Article continues after advertisement

Her exhibition Alter Altar “weaves together the personal, political and spiritual”, the jury said, adding she had managed to gather different voices through “unexpected and playful combinations of materials”, from family photos to a vintage car.

The 2024 prize was announced at a ceremony at Tate Britain art gallery in London, and was presented by actor James Norton.