Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez arrive at unpredictable Oscars

[ Source: Reuters ]

Ariana Grande, Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez graced the red carpet on Hollywood’s biggest night on Sunday with no clear frontrunner among “Anora,” “The Brutalist,” “Conclave” and other films contending for the prestigious best picture Oscar.

Timothee Chalamet and Demi Moore were vying for their first Academy Awards, a show airing live on Walt Disney’s (DIS.N), opens new tab ABC network starting at 4 p.m. Pacific time (0000 GMT on Monday).

“I am just so filled with joy. I feel like I am bursting,” Moore said on the red carpet before the ceremony.

Supporting actress nominee Grande wore a light pink sculptured gown with a wide, glittery skirt – a nod to her character Galinda in the movie musical “Wicked.”

“Emilia Perez” star Saldana, the favorite to win the supporting actress trophy, chose a tiered burgundy strapless gown. Chalamet appeared in a canary yellow tuxedo.

Cynthia Erivo, Grande’s co-star in “Wicked” and a best actress nominee, said she was thrilled to attend the highest honors in the film industry.

That will keep the drama going until the end of Sunday’s show. Any of three films could score best picture, according to Oscars pundits. One is “Anora,” the story of a sex worker with a shot at a Cinderella story. The other two are “The Brutalist,” about a Jewish immigrant and architect chasing the American dream, and “Conclave,” which imagines the secret proceedings for choosing a pope.

Others in the best picture field include blockbuster musical “Wicked,” a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” and “A Complete Unknown,” the Bob Dylan biopic starring Chalamet.

Netflix (NFLX.O), opens new tab musical “Emilia Perez” heads into the ceremony with the most nominations. But its chances of victory dwindled when offensive social media posts surfaced from star Karla Sofia Gascon. The actress, the first openly transgender person nominated for an acting Oscar, disappeared from the awards circuit but is expected to attend Sunday’s ceremony.

