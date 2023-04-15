Another Indian musician becomes K-pop star

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

After Sriya Lenka, Kerala-based Aria has become the second Indian to take the K-pop route and the first Indian K-pop idol to make her debut with the group X:IN in the Korean music industry.

Sriya Lenka is yet to make her official debut with Black Swan.

Born as Gauthami in Kerala, India, Aria is a 20-year-old star who joined the GBK Entertainment agency and became a trainee through their networking platform Universe.

She took the stage name Aria in November 2022 and was supposed to make her official debut with the upcoming girl group MEP-C. However, things changed for Aria, as she officially became a member of X:IN and was revealed as the fifth and final member of the group on March 8, 2023. The girl group consists of the members Roa, Chi.u, E.sha, Nova and Aria.

Her introduction on the official page of X:IN read, “Hello everyone, this is Aria. We performed on Music Core for the first time!! Thank you to MBC Music Core and all the staff. Our CEO, producer, staff, hair, makeup, stylists and teachers who take good care of us. Thank you everyone.” Her stage debut and her visuals have become the talking points on Korean and Chinese forums.

Since her debut on April 11, 2023, Aria’s videos have been going viral on social media. As per reports, it was Aria who is credited to have come up with the group’s name. She is fluent in English, Hindi, Malayalam and Korean languages. The group’s first single is called ‘Keeping the Fire’.