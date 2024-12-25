Aniston shares a glimpse her of Christmas celebration

It’s the one where Jennifer Aniston gets ready for the holidays in style.

The Friends alum gave fans a peek into her festive decor on Christmas Eve, showing off not only her incredibly ornate Christmas tree, but even a close up of one of her most prized ornaments: a jar of green olives.

And the 55-year-old—who is known for her elaborate and star-studded celebrations—got into the holiday spirit early this year as she shared a clip from Friends to Instagram Dec. 23 featuring Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe wishing the group, including David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and the late Matthew Perry, a merry “Christmas Eve Eve.”

But there appears to be one festive fixture missing from the Emmy winner’s holiday celebrations this year: her wooden Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer figure which had made an appearance among her decorations for the last few years.

It may have been for the best, however, as Jen’s pups Clyde and Lord Chesterfield were less than enthused by the wooden statue.