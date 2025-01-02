Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement ending eight-year dispute

[Source: Reuters]

Actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a divorce settlement, her lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday, bringing an end to one of Hollywood’s most contentious and closely followed celebrity splits.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, her husband of two years and romantic partner since 2005, eight years ago.

The relationship between two of Hollywood’s most well-known actors had provided steady fodder for the tabloid media for years.

“This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over,” Jolie’s lawyer James Simon said in a statement, adding that a divorce settlement has been finalised, signed and filed with the court.

No details of the settlement were immediately revealed.

A representative for Pitt declined to comment when reached by Reuters.

Oscar-winning Jolie cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce filing.

She subsequently sought full physical custody of their six children, then aged 8 to 15 with visitation rights for Pitt.

The filing triggered a bitter custody dispute, during which allegations of child abuse were made against Pitt and reviewed by the FBI, but no charges were brought.

Both sides accused each other of trying to manipulate media coverage in their favour.