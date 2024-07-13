Andy Samberg Left 'SNL' After 'Seven Years Without Sleep

Andy Samberg [Source: CNN Entertainment]

“Saturday Night Live” helped make Andy Samberg a star, but it didn’t come without a cost.

During a recent appearance on Kevin Hart‘s Peacock series “Hart to Heart,” Samberg talked about his exit from “SNL” a dozen years ago and what led to his departure.

In 2012, Samberg said, he couldn’t “endure it anymore” as he was” falling apart in my life.”

Article continues after advertisement

Samberg, along with Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, formed the group Lonely Island, which made the “SNL” shorts segments wildly popular.

Samberg said things changed after they left the show, leaving him alone responsible for creating the shorts.

One of the reasons he stayed so long, Samberg said, was the immediate creative satisfaction the late-night series allowed him.

Samberg did eventually leave and found success in other projects, including the hit series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”