Aishwarya Rai resumes work amid rumors

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has returned to work after a brief hiatus. Despite facing speculation surrounding her marriage with actor Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya seems to be focusing on her professional life. Her recent appearance with celebrity makeup artist Adrian Jacobs on a work-related project has generated excitement among her fans. Jacobs posted a selfie with Aishwarya, marking her return to the film industry.

In a candid social media post, Adrian Jacobs shared a photo of himself with Aishwarya, who is seen smiling radiantly in a black jacket. The makeup artist captioned the picture: “A lovely day at work @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb.” Fans were quick to react, flooding the comments with joy over Aishwarya’s return to the professional spotlight.

The news of Aishwarya’s return to work comes at a time when rumours about her 17-year marriage to Abhishek Bachchan have been circulating. These speculations were fueled further after the couple attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding separately this year. However, neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek has publicly addressed these rumours, leaving fans to question whether they are simply choosing to remain silent or rejecting unfounded gossip altogether.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking of the professional front, Abhishek is busy promoting his latest film I Want to Talk. Meanwhile, details about Aishwarya’s latest work project remain under wraps.