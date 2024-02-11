Actor Samantha Morton to be awarded BAFTA Fellowship

[Source: Reuters]

Actor Samantha Morton, known for films such as “Minority Report” and “In America”, will be honoured with a fellowship by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) at its annual movie awards ceremony next week.

Morton, 46, joins the likes of actors Helen Mirren and Judi Dench as well as directors Ang Lee and Ridley Scott in receiving the arts charity’s highest accolade.

She is known for her work in theatre, television and film, with most recent credits including 2022 movie “The Whale” and television series “The Serpent Queen”.

“Samantha Morton is a mesmerising storyteller with incredible range. She has made an extraordinary impact on the British film industry – consistently shining a light on complex characters and championing underrepresented stories,” Anna Higgs, chair of BAFTA’s Film Committee, said in a statement.

“On-and-off screen, she always works to break down societal barriers and change the make-up of the screen industries for the better – often against great odds. Samantha is hugely respected by her peers in Britain and Hollywood alike for her versatility, talent and passion for the craft of acting.”

Morton said she was “profoundly humbled and grateful” to receive the award.

The BAFTA Film Awards, Britain’s top movie honours, will take place on Feb. 18 in London.

Historical drama “Oppenheimer”, one of last year’s highest- earning movies, leads nominations with 13 nods.