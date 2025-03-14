Actor arrested for evading conscription begins military service

[Source: BBC News]

A Taiwanese actor who was earlier arrested for allegedly dodging mandatory military duties has now begun his conscription service.

Darren Wang, who shot to fame for his breakout role in the 2015 teen rom-com Our Times, allegedly used forged medical documents to try to get a military service exemption, according to local news outlets.

All men in Taiwan have to undergo compulsory military service for one year. The government raised this from four months in 2022, citing growing threats from mainland China.

Taiwan sees itself as distinct from the Chinese mainland, but China sees the self-ruled island as a breakaway province that will eventually be under Beijing’s control.

News of the 33-year-old Wang’s alleged military evasion had earlier sparked debate on Chinese social media with some Taiwanese netizens accusing him of evading his duties, and others asking him to “become a citizen [of the People’s Republic of China]“.

Wang is popular in the Chinese mainland, and has previously referred to it as the “motherland“.

Wang was arrested at his home on 18 February and taken for questioning by police before being released on bail.

Local news reports said he was under investigation for the alleged forgery of a medical document, with Taiwan’s Central News Agency saying that “relevant evidence” had been seized from his home.

He was released on bail, but was later investigated again for his suspected involvement in an attempted murder case after police reportedly discovered incriminating messages on his phone.

Wang was taken into custody again in March for this, and was later released on bail.

He is still under investigation for both charges.

On Thursday, Wang joined more than 1,000 other recruits at the Chenggong Ling military camp in Taichung city.

They will undergo weeks of basic training before being transferred to a specialised unit.

All men over the age of 18 in Taiwan are required to serve in the army – though deferments can be granted in certain cases. However, all men are required to serve in the military by the time they turn 36.

In the 1990s, men were required to serve in the military for up to three years, this was over the next few decades gradually shortened, before being reduced to four months.

However, then president Tsai Ing-wen had in 2022 said this would be extended to a year amid growing tensions with China.

“Taiwan is on the frontline of authoritarian expansion,” she had then said, adding that conscripts will also undergo more intense training, borrowing some elements from the US and other advanced militaries.

