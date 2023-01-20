Ministry records 15 COVID cases

COVID continues to transmit in Fiji but there is no hospitalization recorded because of it.

The Ministry of Health recorded 15 new COVID cases last night.

Of the 15 new cases recorded, nine cases were recorded in the Central Division; six cases in the Western Division; with nil cases in the Eastern and Northern Divisions.

Article continues after advertisement

The national 7-day rolling average of cases as of 15th January is three daily cases.

The Central Division cases constitute 66% of the cumulative total cases nationally, with the Western division making up 28%, 4% in the Northern Division, and 2% in the Eastern Division.

There are no hospital admissions as a direct cause of COVID-19.

However, nine admissions have tested as covid positive but are admitted for other diseases.

The ministry had carried out 57 tests for 18th January 2023.

The total cumulative tests since 2020 are 667,444 tests. And the 7-day daily test average is 41 tests per day or 0.0 tests per 1,000 population.

The national 7-day average daily test positivity is 10.3%, which is above the WHO recommendation of 5% and indicates the ongoing community transmission in Fiji.