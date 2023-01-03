Business

World markets mixed after S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008

Associated Press

January 3, 2023 2:45 pm

Shares began the year mixed, with European benchmarks opening higher on Monday after a lacklustre session for the few Asian markets not closed for New Year holidays.

U.S. markets are also closed.

This week brings employment data and minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve, as 2023 begins with persisting uncertainties over the war in Ukraine and over the risk that interest rate hikes meant to tame inflation might lead to recession.

Article continues after advertisement

Germany’s DAX gained 0.5% in early trading to 13,996.02 and the CAC40 in Paris added 0.7% to 6,520.71. Markets in Britain and in the U.S. are closed Monday in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.

In Asia, South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.5% to 2,225.67 and the Sensex in Mumbai gained 0.4% to 61,109.23. Jakarta’s benchmark was flat.

Over the weekend, a report showed that Chinese manufacturing contracted for a third consecutive month in December, in the biggest drop since February 2020, as the country grapples with a nationwide COVID-19 surge after suddenly easing anti-epidemic measures.

A monthly purchasing managers’ index declined to 47.0 from 48.0 in November, according to data released from the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday. Numbers below 50 indicate a contraction in activity.

It’s uncertain what impact removing strict COVID-19 policies that crimped production for raw materials and goods and discouraged travel will have on the global economy.

The specter of recession in the U.S. and other major economies, as well as a prolonged slump in China, are factors overhanging markets.

“We expect one third of the world economy to be in recession,” Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said in an interview Sunday with the CBS television network’s “Face the Nation.”

“And yes … even countries that are not in recession, it would feel like recession for hundreds of millions of people,” she said.

Georgieva said, however, that the U.S. economy was “remarkably resilient,” and that measures such as the Inflation Reduction Act and child tax credit measures were “good for the U.S. Good for the world.”

The minutes of the Fed’s meeting potentially will give investors more insight into its next moves. The government will also release its November report on job openings Wednesday. That will be followed by a weekly update on unemployment on Thursday. The closely-watched monthly employment report is due Friday.

Wall Street is also waiting for corporate earnings reports that are due to start flowing in around mid-January. Companies have told investors inflation will likely crimp their profits and revenue in 2023, even after they raised prices on everything from food to clothing to offset inflation, helping to pad their profit margins.

On Friday, U.S. markets logged more losses in quiet trading, closing the book on the worst year for the benchmark S&P 500 since 2008.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3%. It posted a 5.9% loss for the month of December and a 19.4% decline in 2022, or 18.1%, including dividends.

That’s just its third annual decline since the financial crisis of 2008 when the S&P 500 plunged 38.49%, and a painful reversal for investors after the S&P 500 notched a gain of nearly 27% in 2021. All told, the index lost $8.2 trillion in value, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The Dow dropped 0.2% on Friday while the Nasdaq slipped 0.1%. The Russell 2000 shed 0.3%.

Stocks struggled all year as pandemic stimulus was withdrawn and inflation put increasing pressure on consumers while central banks raised interest rates to fight high prices.

The Fed’s key lending rate stood at a range of 0% to 0.25% at the beginning of 2022 and closed the year at a range of 4.25% to 4.5% after seven increases. The U.S. central bank forecasts it will reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by late 2023, with no rate cut before 2024.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine worsened inflationary pressure earlier in the year by making oil, gas and food commodity prices even more volatile amid existing supply chain issues. Oil closed Friday around $80, about $5 higher than where it started the year. But in between oil jumped above $120, helping energy stocks post the only gain among the 11 sectors in the S&P 500, up 59%.

In currency dealings, the U.S. dollar rose to 130.94 Japanese yen from 130.89 yen. The euro fell to $1.0677 from $1.0699.

 

PSC Chair resigns

Risk of landslide due to heavy falls

Flooding forces Ba businesses to close

Constitutional review imminent: Rabuka

Fiji has not fallen: Rabuka

Executive positions in LTA to be localized: Tuisawau

Nasinu Town Council in legal trouble

We do not expect all civil servants to cooperate: Rabuka

Stay away from flooded areas: NDMO

Heavy rain alert in force

More than 80 families now have direct access to tap water

Foo Fighters to carry on, but as a ‘different band’ after Taylor Hawkins’ death

Kim Jong Un calls for exponential increase in North Korea’s nuclear arsenal

World markets mixed after S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008

What ‘Avatar’ does (and doesn’t) tell us about going to the movies

Russia says 63 troops killed in Ukrainian attack on Makiivka

Third of world in recession this year, IMF head warns

Coral Coast 7s pools drawn

Baby Bula Boys to test waters

24-hour wake as Brazil bids farewell

Rose Parade avoids California rain as it welcomes New Year

Major setback delays hit Netflix show

Russia plans to 'exhaust' Ukraine with prolonged attacks - Zelensky

People returning to work face more strikes

Teenager charged over New York NYE machete attack

'I want my father and brother back'

Blake Lively reveals plans for tattoo of husband Ryan Reynold’s face

More than 60,000 view Benedict XVI’s body at Vatican

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 will return this summer

Ukraine claims hundreds of Russians killed by missile attack

Rabuka tells civil servants to work without fear

Heavy rain alert for Fiji, flash-flooding expected

Thousands pay respects at the Vatican

Dion’s exclusion from Rolling Stone’s ‘Greatest Singers List’ sparks outrage

Jeremy Renner seriously injured while plowing snow in Nevada

Policy committee to be set up soon

Tourism industry continues to play significant role

Four dead after Australia helicopters collide

Several plans outlined for sugar industry

PSV Operators to meet Minister in charge

NFA request to be addressed: Nalumisa

Masi ready to go all out for Drua

Council welcomes new government

Relentless Brentford rattle Liverpool with 3-1 victory

Crop estimate for next year

Djokovic welcomed back in Australia

Brady helps book play-off spot

TCF Council congratulates coalition government

Gavoka assures Fijians

Big year for Futsal and Beach Soccer

Confidence in defense forces to be rebuilt in New Year

Fijians enjoy New Year holiday at beach

Iran police detain top-tier football players in party raid

Drone attacks continue on Kyiv and eastern Ukraine

Fijians urged to celebrate New Year responsibly

15 arrests for drink and drive, 118 bookings for speeding

Rabuka pays tribute to Pope Benedict XVI

We can reach top 10 says Rokoura

PM offers condolences to Modi

PSG loses first game since March

Nine suffocate to death in Uganda New Year’s firework crush

Former Pope Benedict XVI asks for forgiveness, thanks God in final published letter

Avatar 2's Unprecedented Third Weekend Virtually Guarantees $2 Billion Gross

Lula da Silva sworn in as Brazil’s president

Doctor Strange 2 BTS Photo Shows Scarlet Witch Killed Thor’s Half-Brother

Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green dead at 45

Countries around the world celebrate after Covid lull

Fijians urged to trust each other

Alternatives set for Fiji Swimming

AG rejects claims by Bainimarama

Rabuka and coalition government told to follow Constitution

Villa win away game

Family mourns death of student

Man to front court over alleged fatal accident

Further opportunities for collaboration says Labasa Chamber

UN seeks top court opinion on Israeli occupation

Change must not affect roles: Lt Col Kaukimoce

More work on recycling and empowering in New Year

Renewed hope and enthusiasm in Nadi

Young Nadi athletes encouraged

Los Pumas to host All Blacks this year

Decrease in the issuance of building permits

Double celebration for Yabaki family

Ukraine war: Zelensky tells Russians - Putin is destroying you

Varman proud of accomplishments

James scores 47 for 38th birthday

Tragedy hits Nadi family

Rabuka seeks forgiveness

Hollywood stars expose Fiji to the world

Navua’s New Year’s Party a success

How Glass Onion's Beatles Soundtrack Foreshadows the Movie's Plot

Venezuelan opposition votes to abolish parallel government

Covid in China: Officials must share data on its impact, says WHO

New Year’s pay boost: These states are raising their minimum wage

Glass Onion's Twist-Filled Screenplay Is Now Available in Full Online

Putin uses New Year address for wartime rallying cry to Russians

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95

Tourism industry stakeholders assured of being included

Heavy rain and flash flood warning remains

Large turnout at New Year street party

SRA ready to work with new line ministers

Coral Coast 7s will be bigger says organizers

Some policies will be maintained: Nalumisa

Everton holds Man City

U.S. House committee releases Trump tax returns he sought to keep secret

Baby Bula Boys in high spirits

LPG prices to rise while fuel prices drop

Police warns nightclub owners

EPL pays tribute to Pele

Missing fishermen rescued

This is the people’s government

UN SG congratulates Rabuka

North Korea fires at least three short-range ballistic missiles, South Korea says

Oceania Triathlon lends helping hand

Nadi bus stand flooded

Fake page lures Fijians to disclose personal information

Finance Minister meets ABIF members

Renowned artists to perform at street party

Search on for boat with two crew onboard

Girmit Day Public Holiday historic moment

France, UK join growing list of countries in imposing COVID curbs

Avatar: The Way of Water’ rekindles the wonder in a way that demands to be seen

Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on two-year deal

Britain’s royal family had a rollercoaster year

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother detained for a month in Romania

‘White Noise’ makes Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig pretty easy to tune out

Putin and Xi meet against backdrop of growing crises for both leaders

Four players eligible to switch to Fiji

Three days of mourning for Brazil

Flash flood alert remains

No pay cut says Tikoduadua

Public Holiday announcement welcomed

Tight security at street party

‘Paul T. Goldman’ blends fiction and reality in a way that’s as odd as it is funny

Coral Coast 7s live on FBC Sports

South Korea to test travellers from China amid COVID surge

Fiji ready to review border measures

Tourism industry recovering faster than expected

Valemei’s hit is number two most-watched NRL tackle

Latest drone attack on Kyiv sends residents to air raid shelters

US clears sale of $180m anti-tank systems to Taiwan

LTA boss resigns

Gavoka hits the road

Benedict XVI lucid, stable, but condition 'serious'

Public welcomes manifesto review consultations

Japan eases COVID curbs on flights from Hong Kong after backlash

PA and NFP agree to SODELPA’s priorities, deal sealed

Energy giant ExxonMobil sues EU to block energy windfall tax

Nick Cannon welcomes baby No. 12

Biden says he looks forward to working with Netanyahu’s new gov’t

OFC U-17 set to kick-off in two weeks’ time

Coalition agreement signed

GCC will take time says Vasu

Leaders send in condolences for Pele

British Army vet leaves Fiji after winning case

Global baggage handling causing delays

2Day FM New Year’s Eve Street Party returns

Flash flood warning in place

Pioneering fashion designer dies aged 81

Uzbekistan links child deaths to India cough syrup

Labour law to be urgently reviewed

Advance booking of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan commences in Germany

Do not waste knowledge and skills: Covunisaqa

Neymar pays tribute to Brazil legend, Pele

Deloitte cuts UK office temperatures by 2C to save energy

A Stan Lee documentary is coming to Disney+ in 2023

Russia hits key infrastructure with missiles across Ukraine

The TV shows, movies on celebrities’ own winter watchlists

Benjamin Netanyahu returns as PM of Israel’s most far-right gov’t

Brazil’s Lula picks Amazon defender for environment minister

Brazilian legend Pele passes on

Further cuts in the remuneration of parliamentarians: Rabuka

Nadolo pushes on despite challenges

Coaching next for Tamanitoakula

Parts of Nadi flooded

Spencer Pratt slams Friends star Lisa Kudrow as ‘worst human

Cambodian casino fire kills 19, dozens more feared dead

Citizens Assembly to be convened: Rabuka

Nature of national debt to be determined: PM

Two more public holidays for 2023

Reforms for sugar sector a must: Singh

The Way Of Water passes $1bn at the global box office

Russia fires dozens of missiles at Ukrainian cities

Australia beat South Africa to win series

38 new COVID-19 cases

President Katonivere visits Children’s Homes

Ministry to elect municipality’s counselors

Rabuka welcomed by Office of the Prime Minister staff

UN halts some operations in Afghanistan over women aid worker ban

Ravalawa back in full training

Tikoduadua invites Qiliho to resign

Border alert against Sayed-Khaiyum issued

Bus accident in Sigatoka

Fijian British army vet granted to settle in the UK

Saukuru wants ministry to be a catalyst of change

Paul Pelosi attack suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder

China to resume issuing passports, visas as virus curbs ease

Twitter suffers major outage

Deaths, flooding as storm hit Oregon and Washington state

Pickpocketing cases on the rise