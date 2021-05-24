Home

Business

World Expo great exposure for Fiji

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
December 28, 2021 4:20 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [left] with Minister for Trade, Faiyaz Koya during the World Expo in Dubai [Source: Twitter]

Minister for Trade, Faiyaz Koya says the recent World Expo in Dubai has opened up new gateways for Fiji.

Having recently returned from the Expo, Koya says it is the biggest push that Fiji has been able to make in that part of the world.

He adds it is not only an opportunity to market Fiji but also to build networks.

Article continues after advertisement

“The region is uncharted waters for Fiji and the Pacific also, so it comes to trade, tourism, and economic relations also. So Expo 2020 basically gives Fiji an opportunity to better understand the market and in terms of our products also to connect with the minds of the people as a region.”

The Expo hosted by Dubai earlier this month was the first in history to provide dedicated pavilions for all countries.

It gave Fiji an opportunity to offer its own culturally immersive experience to visitors.

