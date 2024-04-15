VT Solutions to host Fiji Cybersec event

[Source: Viti Technology Solutions Ltd/ Facebook]

VT Solutions is set to host the Fiji Cybersec Symposium 2024 event in collaboration with industry giants Mimecast, Netskope, Eset, and Chillisoft.

This event is a highlight of the ITACC series of technology gatherings hosted annually by VT Solutions, aimed at fostering cybersecurity awareness and innovation.

VT Solutions Chief Executive, Shailesh Sharma, says the event’s agenda features a technical workshop designed to upskill and certify local IT security personnel, followed by an executive session facilitated by renowned cybersecurity industry experts.

Article continues after advertisement

Scheduled to take place at the Grand Pacific Hotel, Fiji Cybersec 2024 has garnered substantial interest, with over 160 registrations from corporate entities and government agencies eager to enhance their cybersecurity strategies.

The symposium will be on the 17th of this month in Suva.