Vodafone Fiji granted 5G non-commercial license

Vodafone HQ [File Photo]

The Government has granted Vodafone Fiji a 5G non-commercial license to operate .

Vodafone Fiji will undertake rigorous end user tests in the 5G pilot network before a full commercial license is issued later in the year.

Vodafone Fiji’s 5G live user trials will be conducted in select parts of Suva CBD and will be further expanded to the greater Suva area in the coming months.

Vodafone Fiji is working to further expand its 5G network and coverage areas for commercial launch.

Chief Executive officer Elenoa Biukoto says that Vodafone has invested over $100M to upgrade and enhance its network to be ready for 5G.

She adds the investment ensures that the Vodafone network is commercially ready for 5G services.

Biukoto says the significant investment ensures Vodafone remains

the leader for inclusive growth and innovation for the general Fijian population and at the same time

aid in growing the Fijian economy.

She adds that benefits of 5G are immense and is significantly faster than 4G, with peak speeds

exceeding 1Gbps.

Therefore this means faster streaming, gaming, and real-time connectivity.

5G also has lower latency, virtually eliminating lag time, and can support more devices simultaneously, even in crowded areas.

She adss that the advantages will enable a variety of applications and services, including IoT, Augmented

Reality, Virtual Reality, and smart use cases like smart homes, offices, and cities.

Biukoto says 5G will revolutionize the way we experience connectivity.

She adds faster internet speeds,

lower latency, and support for a massive number of connected devices will enhance entertainment,

communication, productivity, and lifestyle applications.

She adds that businesses will also benefit significantly from 5G with improved connectivity, faster data transfer

speeds, and lower latency which will enable innovative solutions, optimized processes, and improved productivity

The Chief Executive says Vodafone Fiji is committed to bringing the full potential of 5G to Fiji.