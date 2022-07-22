Ukraine grain export deal reached with Russia, says Turkey

[Source: EPA]

Turkey says a deal has been reached with Russia to allow Ukraine to resume exports of grain through the Black Sea.

It is to be signed on Friday in Istanbul by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The world shortage of Ukrainian grain since Russia’s 24 February invasion has left millions at risk of hunger.

The invasion sent food prices soaring, so the deal to unblock Ukraine’s ports is crucial. Some 20 million tonnes of grain is stuck in silos in Odesa.

The US State Department welcomed the UN-brokered deal, but said it was focusing on holding Russia accountable for implementing it.

Diplomats say the plan includes:

Ukrainian vessels guiding grain ships in and out through mined port waters

Russia agreeing to a truce while shipments move

Turkey – supported by the United Nations – inspecting ships, to allay Russian fears of weapons smuggling.

The deal is also meant to facilitate Russian exports of grain and fertiliser via the Black Sea.

The UN and Turkey have been working for two months to broker a grain deal, amid global anxiety about the food crisis.