TotalEnergies focuses on sustainability and innovation

TotalEnergies is currently focusing on the introduction of innovative products and services across all their stations in Fiji.

However, Managing Director Dennis Cuaycong reiterates TotalEnergies commitment to sustainability and energy transition.

He states that the company is contributing positively to environmental goals and fostering sustainable development.

Cuaycong highlights that TotalEnergies aims to delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of the community while protecting the planet for future generations.

“We continue to strive to really find ways to serve our customers. So as you know, this is one of those avenues that we are able to give you new products, better service. So we don’t stop at just, you know, operating and opening new stations.”

Meanwhile, TotalEnergies has announced the launch of its latest product in the Fijian market.

Its new Excellium formula focuses on three-in-one benefits: more kilometres, less CO2, and engine protection.