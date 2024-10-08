Supermarket under scrutiny for selling infested items

[File Photo]

A prominent supermarket in Nasinu has come under scrutiny after it was caught selling expired and infested Sidha packs in the lead-up to the festive season.

The Consumer Council in collaboration with the Nasinu Town Council’s health inspectors, has strongly condemned the supermarket’s actions, highlighting the serious health risks posed to consumers with Diwali approaching.

Consumer Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says Sidha packs, commonly purchased by Fijians for use in pooja for religious offerings, were found to include expired food items, weevil-infested ingredients, and rotten fresh produce

She says this raises concerns about the potential health risks associated with these products.

Shandil says several Sidha packs contained expired products, including oil with an expiry date of March 2024, as well as potatoes and other fresh items that were deteriorated.

“Most of the items in that’s were either infested with weevils or expires. Alarmingly, during the inspection, the Council also discovered that pre-packed sugar that was supposed to be one kg was actually 824 grams but they were being charged for 1kg pack.”

Shandil stresses that it is unacceptable for supermarkets to sell expired, mislabeled, or poor-quality products to consumers.

She says these actions not only violate the Food Safety Act but also expose the traders’ greed, as they exploit consumers by attempting to offload old stock, especially during an important cultural and religious period like Diwali.

Shandil adds that the inspection uncovered several recurring concerns at the supermarket, including damaged packaging, substandard fresh produce, and compromised frozen meats.

The Consumer Council CEO says significant hygiene issues were identified, such as the presence of flies, dusty shelves, and spider webs inside some product containers.