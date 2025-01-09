Sugar Minister optimistic about industry revival

[File Photo]

Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh is optimistic about restoring the sugar industry to its former glory, but emphasizes that the process will take time and cannot be achieved overnight.

He highlighted this while officiating at the final handover for the New Farmers and Lease Premium Assistance Program at the Ministry of Sugar Industries in Lautoka today.

He said the ministry is committed to enhancing support for farmers, and such initiatives underscore their dedication to revitalizing the sugar industry.

Under the New Farmers and Lease Premium Assistance Program, the ministry has already assisted 347 farmers in the 2024-25 financial year, and today’s final handover will provide support to an additional 15 farmers.

Of the 15, five farmers are from the Lautoka mill, while the remaining 10 are from the Rarawai mill area.

This program supports farmers by providing funding to access and secure land for farming.

“Our government understands that secure land access is vital for the long-term sustainability of the sugar industry. Through continued consultation and strategic planning, we are committed to addressing land lease issues, ensuring that every farmer has the support needed to thrive.”

The Minister also highlighted the Farm Mechanisation Grant, which aims to enhance sugarcane productivity by addressing challenges such as labour shortages and high production costs.

He said the ministry will distribute 12 sugarcane planters and 16 fertilizer applicators to tractor service providers across the sugar sector under this program, which is part of the ministry’s 2023-24 budget allocation.

Sugarcane planters automate the planting process, making it faster and more efficient than manual planting, while fertilizer applicators help with the even distribution of fertilizer while reducing labour-intensive work.

“Through the Farm Mechanisation Grant, the government is providing a 50% subsidy on these machines, ensuring that sector service providers can access these products affordably. In return, these providers are expected to offer their services to the farmers at subsidized rates, especially for cane planting and fertilizer application.”

Singh emphasizes that these initiatives are key to the ministry’s broader efforts to restore the sugar industry to its former prosperity.