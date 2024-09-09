Stakeholders’ discontent with FSC

[File Photo]

Stakeholders are concerned with the high instances of malfunction at the three sugar mills operated by the Fiji Sugar Corporation.

A prominent businessman and stakeholder, George Shiu Raj claims a significant number of farmers suffer from the disruption in harvesting and crushing of sugarcane.

Raj states this issue has led to significant losses among farmers, which would eventually impact the overall sustainability of the sugar industry.

Article continues after advertisement

“When the mill is break down, then at the end of the day, who suffers? The farmers suffer. A lot of penalty has been charged to the farmers. And, you know, you cannot blame the farmers. It is also the millers … they do not, you know, they do not operate well.”

Raj also advocates for an increase in quotas for farmers on a daily basis, in order to also ensure sugarcane is harvested and crushed in a timely manner.

“When the mill is break down, then at the end of the day, who suffers? The farmers suffer. A lot of penalty has been charged to the farmers. And, you know, you cannot blame the farmers. It is also the millers … they do not, you know, they do not operate well.”

Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh acknowledges the concerns of the farmers, however, emphasizes that the malfunction of the mills is not a deliberate action, but rather a consequence of aging infrastructure.

“All old mills that we are currently having problems with … the maintenance was not done so many years back, and now it is all falling apart. However, our team at FSC has assured us that as soon as there is any breakdown, they immediately try to fix it up.”

The stakeholders stress that the income from sugar filters through all level of society, and if the issue is not resolved at the earliest, the sugar industry has the possibility to collapse in the future.