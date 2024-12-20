Sports World launches back-to-school deals

Sports World today officially launched its highly anticipated Back-to-School, University, and Work Year promotion, offering customers a chance to shop in style while enjoying a wide range of exclusive deals.

The launch event was designed to bring excitement to the festive season, featuring special offers and memorable experiences for shoppers.

Manager of Procurement, Export & Business Development, Lalin Shandil, highlighted the diverse range of products available.

“We offer a variety of school sandals, books, the latest safari bags, and many other back-to-school essentials,” Shandil said.



He also pointed out that customers can take advantage of incredible combo deals and free promotions, ensuring they get everything they need for the school year at great value.

He adds that the campaign offers a range of IT items that are available at their CyberCity location, meeting the needs of professionals and students in need of the latest tech.

Sports World is helping families prepare for the upcoming school year by providing hire purchase alternatives, which lets customers shop now and pay later.

The promotion will run until January 31st, 2025, giving customers plenty of time to benefit from the deals on offer.