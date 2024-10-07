SPBD creates genuine opportunities

The South Pacific Business Development has created genuine opportunities for emerging and existing women entrepreneurs in the micro, small and medium enterprises sector.

It is evident in their record of operation, wherein they have provided 340,000 loans worth over $630 million to women entrepreneurs across the Pacific.

Founder, Greg Casagrande says the organization will provide $20 million worth of loans to women entrepreneurs in Fiji, which is part of the $80 million to finance over 25,000 female entrepreneurs in the Pacific this year.

“We then help them realize their entrepreneurial dreams and ambitions by providing them the very scarce, unsecured credit so that they can make the upfront investments needed to launch and scale their small businesses.”

Casagrande says since their inception in 2000, an entrepreneur has been established in over 120,000 families to help them move up on the economic ladder.

“SPBD, however, does much more than just train and prepare women to be micro-entrepreneurs. SPVD is all, about helping women to get onto an economic ladder and to climb their way up to whatever their dreams are.”

The Founder of SPBD says the organization remains committed to its mission to improve the quality of life of underprivileged families with the provision of genuine opportunities that will ultimately alleviate poverty.

As of today; the South Pacific Business Development has financed over 120,000 women entrepreneurs across Pacific Island Countries, including Fiji.