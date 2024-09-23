Small airline with big ambitions: Viljoen

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Airways CEO and Managing Director Andre Viljoen has attributed the airline’s remarkable success to the grit and dedication of its workforce.

Viljoen says the perfect example is their training academy which has garnered attention from leaders of major airlines worldwide.

He says when directors from larger carriers visit the academy, they are often left in awe, jokingly asking if this is really Fiji.

Viljoen states that with a fleet of just 24 aircraft, Fiji Airways may be small, but it continues to “punch above its weight” in the competitive aviation landscape.

“We looked out the window at the airlines and said, oh, that’s our icon. One day we want to be like that. Now we go past and they say, oh, that’s the icon. We want to be like them. And I think we achieved a lot with it. You know, it talks of the culture of the Fiji Airways people, the grit I talk about, the ability to punch above our weight.”

The Fiji Airways boss shares that a key milestone in this journey came last year when Fiji Airways was awarded the prestigious Five Star Major Airline rating in the APEX Official Airline Ratings for the second consecutive year.

Viljoen recalls the moment with pride, sharing that at their table during the awards ceremony in Los Angeles, they were seated alongside Delta, American Airlines, Lufthansa and Air France, airlines with hundreds of aircraft.

He says that standing next to them and receiving the same award is something all Fijians should be proud of.

Viljoen adds that as the airline continues to set ambitious goals and strive for excellence, it aims to not only compete with larger carriers but also redefine what it means to be a leader in the aviation industry.