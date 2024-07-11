Shop N Save Supermarket concludes exciting Drua $300,000 promotion

[Photo: Supplied]

The highly anticipated final prize presentation for Shop N Save Supermarket’s Drua $300,000 promotion took place at the 9 Miles Rups Mega Complex last Saturday , marking an exciting end to Shop N Save Supermarket’s massive campaign.

For this campaign Shop N Save Supermarket partnered with Vodafone, Fiji Airways, Mogul Visual Solutions Expert, Lami Kava, Ratsun Nadi Airport Apartments, Punjas, Nescafe, Fiji Gas, Walesi, Rooster and Pepsi.

The event included major prizes, such as a 23-feet fiberglass boat with an outboard motor and a brand-new 2024 Kia Sonet.

With additional give away prizes such as $10,000 cash, a $5,000 SNS shopping voucher, a Samsung 4K Smart TV 65″, a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, an iPhone 15, and a Fiji Airways couple’s getaway to Australia or New Zealand with $1,000 spending money.



[Photo: Supplied]

These impressive rewards emphasize the grandeur of the promotion and the excitement it generated among Shop N Save’s customers.

Throughout the campaign prizes included 5x Samsung 4K Smart TV 65’’, 2x LG Front Loader Washing Machine, 18x Gold Drua Game Tickets, 10x Fiji Gas Cylinder 12kg with 11 Months Refill, 5x 6 Burner Gas Stove with Oven, 15x Walesi Set Top Box, 4x Hisense Bar Fridge filled with Heiniken Beer, 2x Fiji Airways Return Tickets to a Network Destination within Australia or New Zealand with $1000FJD Spending Money, 7x Lami Kava (Year Supply), 4x $5000 SNS Shopping Voucher, 4x $5000 Cash, 1x $10,000 Cash, 2x 23 Feet Fibre Glass Boat with 2 Stroke 40HP Outboard Motor, 2x 2 Nights Couples Stay at Ratsun Apartment, 16x 2024 Drua Jersey, 5x Ryobi 2.5kva 4 Stroke Petrol Generator and 1x Kia Sonet 2024.



[Photo: Supplied]

Shop N Save Supermarket expresses its heartfelt gratitude to its loyal customers and partners for their unwavering support and enthusiasm throughout the promotion.