Sheraton Fiji Resorts on Denarau Island celebrate World Tourism Day

Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort and Sheraton Denarau Villas celebrated World Tourism Day last Friday.

The celebration was with key delegates and tourism industry senior executives that attended the Fiji Tourism Convention that was hosted at the Resort over two days.

Led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism & Civil Aviation, Hon. Viliame Gavoka; the Permanent Secretary of Tourism & Civil Aviation, Salaseini Daunabuna and key industry leaders, spent their morning break on Friday, September 27th to join Marriott International Hotels leadership team led by Acting Multi-Property Vice President Pacific Islands Marriott International & General Manager Fiji

Marriott Resort Momi Bay, Mr Silvano Dressino, to participate in a tree planting initiative that was hosted at The Sheraton Farm to celebrate this year’s World Tourism Day themed, ‘Tourism and Peace’.

The tree-planting initiative, featuring grafted lime, mulberry, and soursop trees, symbolized the growth of local produce, sustainable practices, and the connection between tourism and the environment.

Held at the resort’s 5-acre Sheraton Fiji Farm, this initiative highlighted ongoing efforts to promote sustainable farming and eco-conscious practices. The farm not only supplies the resort’s restaurants but also supports local farmers and provides guests with an immersive sustainability experience.

Mr Silvano Dressino said, “Tourism is a key driver of the local economy and hosting the annual Fijian Tourism Convention at one of our Fijian owned properties also extends a great opportunity to showcase some of the enhanced experiences that have been developed since re-opening one of which is the Sheraton Farm.”

He continued, “facilitating the World Tourism Day experience led by the Hon Deputy Prime Minister and key industry representatives including our local resource owners reflects our continued commitment to continue fostering community linkages and promote a sustainable future.”

Guests at the resorts can participate in guided farm tours, learn about sustainable farming methods such as hydroponics and organic practice including planting tree saplings that contributes to the resort’s goal of planting 3,000 native and fruit trees annually.

Located on Denarau Island, Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort and Sheraton Denarau Villas are known for world-class hospitality, premier accommodations, and commitment to sustainable tourism.

Across Marriott International Resorts in Fiji that also includes Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay and Sheraton Resort & Spa Tokoriki Island Fiji, these resorts offer travelers a unique blend of relaxation, adventure, and cultural immersion, further solidifying Fiji’s reputation as a premier global destination.