Settling water bills made easy

Fijians now have the option to settle their water bills through Post Fiji Limited.

Water Authority of Fiji Chief Executive Officer Amit Chanan has highlighted the re-engagement of Post Fiji as a payment channel making the process of paying water bills as simple as visiting a local Post Fiji office.

Chanan says WAF is aware of the challenge faced by customers in remote or underserved areas in accessing BillPay services but with Post Fiji’s extensive presence, customers can now easily settle their bills.

Pointing out Post Fiji’s longstanding partnership with WAF spanning over five years, Chanan commended their commitment to service excellence and a proven track record in handling financial transactions.

He adds that the reintroduction of Post Fiji as a bill payment agent in the maritime islands is expected to enhance accessibility for residents allowing them to make local bill payments without the need to travel to other locations.

Post Fiji Acting Chief Executive Officer Isaac Mow has expressed the team’s intention to collaborate with other utility companies to facilitate easier payments for customers.

He acknowledged the support received from WAF and voiced eagerness to engage with other utility companies in the future.