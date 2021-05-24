Home


Quiet Christmas for fish sellers

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
December 24, 2021 4:00 pm

Certain fish vendors are now selling their stock at cost price, due to a decline in sales.

Vendors at the Bailey Bridge say it is better to earn some money, rather than letting their stock go bad.

Savenaca Dulaki has been selling fish for more than six years and says this year is one of the toughest.

“We determine the price of fish but I often sell it at the same price I bought it because it’s hardly bought at the selling price. But I can’t make a profit that way.”

Christmas will be celebrated in less than 24 hours and these vendors are still struggling to sell their stock.

Dulaki says the slow sale is a reflection of the financial constraints faced by many Fijians during this pandemic

“This has been one of the most challenging years trying to sell fish here at the market. Sometimes we even have to throw fishes away because the sale is slow. Which is a loss for us.”

Many remain optimistic that people will do last-minute buying over the weekend as the public holiday for Christmas falls on Monday and Tuesday.

