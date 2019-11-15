Post Fiji capitalizes on other services to keep business afloat

In these times of uncertainty where businesses have been forced to resort to other alternatives to keep their operations afloat, Post Fiji Limited is of no exception.

Chief Executive Dr Anirudha Bansod says over the past 3 months, their operations have been centralized locally, as international postal or mail services were halted.

Dr Bansod says they initiated a new business strategy which is post-express, which permits the company to sell groceries as well.

He adds they’ve been receiving overwhelming response from customers on the initiative, which shows they are heading into the right direction in reviving the business.

“We also see the hike in the EMS services as well. Because EMS is courier company of Post Fiji which is efficiently delivering the parcels, envelopes and other items within Fiji. And that’s a good sign with EMS growing as well”.

Meanwhile, Post Fiji noted a ninety-percent decrease in revenue over the past four months as the operations of the company’s essential services which also rakes in majority of their revenue were the hardest hit.

The Chief Executive also confirms that their 58 branches Fiji wide are fully operational and they have no plans in making staff redundant.