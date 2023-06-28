PALM SCHEME workers encouraged

Thirty-one new Fijian workers selected to work under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility, has been reminded that a team from the Ministry of Employment is on standby to always assist them.

Permanent Secretary, Maritino Nemani urged these workers during their Pre Departure Briefing that they should not remain silent and must reach out if they need help.

Nemani also encouraged these workers to perform to the best of their abilities, be discipline, and focus on their goals and aspirations.

The Ministry conducted a one week pre departure training for these workers and also given them a Handbook as a guide whenever they face challenges.

Nemani says the handbook also has grievance procedures to follow.

He stresses that if any worker has issues regarding their work conditions, they must raise with their employers.

The PS has thanked the Australian government and to the approved employers namely Hamilton Island for Hospitality and Accommodation Industry, EC Throsby for Meat Industry, and NVC Aged Care for providing opportunities to Fijian citizens through employment under the PALM Scheme.