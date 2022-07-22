Pacific Energy opens new service station

[Source: Pacific Energy]

Pacific Energy has opened its new service station in Waimicia, Rakiraki.

National Retail Manager, Avinesh Sharma says this is a joint investment between George Shiu Raj and One Stop Fuel.

Sharma acknowledges the two parties perseverance and determination to continue building the site despite the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says this partnership investment demonstrates their commitment to rural development.

Sharma adds they believe in going to the people and this is evident in their most recent corporate social responsibility to give 3-cents-per-liter discount to its customers in both urban and rural areas.

The new service station costs over $2 million – it consists of 8-nozzles, a LPG setup, lube bay, tyre center and a convenience shop.

Pacific Energy now has 32 service stations in the country.