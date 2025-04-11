P Meghji Group opens new supermarket

Fresh Choice Namaka employees

The P Meghji Group of Companies inaugurated a new supermarket in Namaka, Nadi, generating approximately 50 employment opportunities.

The Group’s subsidiary, Fresh Choice Supermarket, will offer a diverse range of products to the Namaka community, a strategically important location serving as a primary gateway for tourists and visitors.

This latest opening marks the Group’s sixth supermarket within a span of six years, adding to their existing branches in Port Denarau, Garden City Raiwai, Namadi Heights, Lautoka, and Savusavu.

Group General Manager Eramasi Matanatabu has indicated future expansion plans.

