Over $300K recovered as wages due

More than $300,000 was recovered as wages due, from March to May this year from non-compliant employers.

This follows the proactive labour inspections and compliance investigation by the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations.

The payment has been made accordingly to affected workers as inspectors work to ensure that employees are not being taken advantage of during this crisis.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry thanked the employers for their commitment and effort in settling matters given the current challenges faced in Fiji’s workforce.

The Ministry is also encouraging employers and workers to continue to engage in good dialogue during this pandemic and to fully utilise the bipartite mechanism established under the Employment Relations Act 2007.

This will help both parties to discuss and resolve employment-related matters.

The Ministry is available to offer virtual training and awareness on any employment laws if the need arises.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard