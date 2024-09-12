New store prides community engagement

Jack’s of Fiji values local communities while delivering its services to the people.

This was highlighted by Jack’s of Fiji Group Marketing Manager Akash Narsey during the opening of their flagship store in the newly built Nausori Plaza this morning.

Narsey says a total of $1.5 million investment went into the expansion and modernization efforts of the new store.

Article continues after advertisement

The marketing lead says that wanted to revamp their services in the growing town of Nausori.

“Why not? We have been in Nausori for 20-odd years now, we had two smaller stores but when the opportunity arose of when we saw this Nausori Mall complex we felt that this is where we wanted to be. It gave us an opportunity to bring all our brands into this one-stop shop.”

Narsey states that they have invested quite a lot into the newly opened store.

He says that this will allow them to be able to provide their communities with a far superior experience of shopping.

The Jack’s of Fiji has provided an additional 20 employment for the people of Nausori and states that they have more projects lined up in the coming months.