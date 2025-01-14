New partnership aims to enhance Nadi and Nausori Airports

Nadi airport [File Photo]

Fiji Airports has initiated a transformative partnership with COX Architecture to design the landside master plan for Nadi and Nausori Airports.

This project aligns with the 2024–2048 Nadi Airport airside master plan and marks a significant milestone in redefining Fiji’s aviation landscape.

COX Director, John Ferendinos told Australian-based news website Architecture and Design that they are thrilled to develop an aerotropolis master plan for Fiji Airports.

Article continues after advertisement

Ferendinos says collaborating with local architects Tropicx Design Studio and their Fiji and Australia-based consultant team, they aim to not only enhance airport operations but also revitalise the surrounding communities and businesses.

According to Australian-based practice COX Architecture, the airport of today is no longer just a place to wait; they are civic gateways, the first brushstroke in a visitor’s impression of a place.

COX Architecture, known for its work on global aviation projects such as Singapore’s Changi Airport Terminal 3, New Delhi International Airport Terminal 3, and Sydney International Airport, will bring its world-class expertise to this visionary initiative.

The project will be delivered in collaboration with Tropicx Design Studio, a Fiji-based architectural firm, and a team of consultants from both Fiji and Australia.

This partnership will ensure the integration of global best practices with a deep understanding of the local context.

The agreement between Fiji Airports and COX Architecture follows a rigorous tender process, underscoring the importance of selecting a partner capable of delivering a project of this scale and complexity.

Fiji Airports has committed to 18 major projects over the next decade, a testament to the organisation’s dedication to positioning Nadi and Nausori Airports as leading aviation hubs in the South Pacific.