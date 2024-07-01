New initiatives to assist cane farmers: SCGF

The Sugar Cane Growers Fund Chair says they are committed towards reforming the sugar industry.

Chair Ahemad Bhamji says following the budget announcement and after careful deliberation they have decided to introduce certain policies to assist the industry and the farmer.

The Chair highlighted this during the Farmer’s Open Day in Ba.

“Off-Season Burnt Cane Rehabilitation Package- Farmers, who have lost 50% of their crop during off crushing, will get a proportionate repayment amount holiday for the season for the crop lost, based on the previous season’s production. The interest rate will also reduce from the current 6% to 3.1 % for the 12 months.”

Bhamji says they will also review their strategic plan aligning with the industry and the new National Development Plans.

“Green Cane Harvesting Incentive- The Industry has been challenged with the burnt cane ranging from 40-50% and considering its impact on the environment, cane quality, climate, and soil, the Board has approved that all those growers are indebted to SCGF, who harvest more than 75% of the green cane for the season, will get 2 percent interest reduction from 6 % to 4 % after completing of the season, for 12 months –January to December, subject to annual review, starting at the end of this season.”

The Chair adds that going forward the management will look at a special loan package for those farmers affected by termite as the government has announced $ 2 million grant.

They are also working on other programs such as Insurance Packages and Farmer Loyalty/Discount programs and a decision is expected before the end of the year.