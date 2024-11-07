Nadi Chamber lauds Fiji Airways boss for 5 star rating

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji Airways managing director and chief executive officer, Andre Viljoen, deserves national recognition for taking the national airline to “greater heights” during “challenging times”, says Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) president Dr Ram Raju.

He said this in the wake of the airline being named a “Five Star Major Airline” at the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Official Airline Ratings 2025 for the third consecutive year.

“The fact that Fiji Airways has achieved such a milestone three years in a row also reflects on their ongoing commitment towards delivering the best travel experience for passengers across all its destinations and alliances with other world leading airline operators,” Dr Raju said.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fiji Airways is one of only 40 airlines worldwide to earn an APEX Five Star status and this is a matter of national pride for every Fijian.”

The APEX Five-Star and Four-Star Airline Awards is the only global awards entirely based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights – gathered through APEX’s partnership with TripIt from Concur, the world’s most used travel app.

For 2025, the ratings criteria were significantly elevated, limiting APEX Five Star status to the top 40 airlines globally, representing less than 7% of the airlines rated.

The APEX Four Star category extends to the next 50 airlines, meaning only 8% of airlines worldwide meet these standards. In combination with the top10 APEX World Class airlines, these groups represent the top100 airlines worldwide for passenger experience.

Dr Raju said “Every Fijian, whether living in Fiji or overseas, should be proud of our national carrier’s achievements and find ways to support our small yet vibrant and thriving airline as much as possible.

“I get very upset whenever I see fellow Fijians posting negative comments and complaining about small things on social media. It is time to rise above these petty issues and look at the bigger picture and the massive contribution Fiji Airways is making towards the prosperity of our beloved Fiji.”

Meanwhile, in December 2024, Fiji Airways will launch its first-ever non-stop service between Nadi and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, offering passengers from Fiji greater access to the United States of America.

The new direct flights will operate three times weekly, using the airline’s state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900, featuring the award-winning Economy Class and 33 Business Class seats. Fiji Airways will also be expanding its services to Adelaide in 2025.