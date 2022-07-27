Municipalities encouraged to improve investor engagement

[File Photo]

Municipalities have been encouraged to improve development application processes.

Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar says council members should look for ways to engage with interested investors.

Kumar says improving the development application return time will positively contribute to our economic growth and keep investors in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister is calling on municipalities to “pull up their socks” and engage with potential investors.

“So towns and cities are the engines for growth. That’s where the businesses are and that’s how important towns and cities are. “

Kumar adds that the benefits of a thriving business environment in towns and cities are huge.

“Your job is never over. The more businesses you attract to your towns and cities, the more benefits come to the ratepayers as well as to the municipalities. “

The Local Government Minister says they want the various municipal councils to become self-sufficient and carry out projects on their own as well.

There are currently 11 municipalities under the Ministry of Local Government.